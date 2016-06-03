Savory Curry Cashew Oatmeal

Pep up your morning routine with this savory oatmeal recipe featuring cashews, curry powder and raisins. If you're short on time in the morning, try our overnight oatmeal version of this satisfying vegan recipe.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Directions

  • Bring water and salt to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in oats, reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, cover and let stand 2 to 3 minutes. Top with raisins, cashews and curry powder.

Tips

Overnight oats variation: Combine 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats with 1/2 cup water and a pinch of salt in a jar or bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, add toppings, as desired. Eat cold or heat up. Makes about 1 cup.

Steel-cut oats variation: Bring 1 cup water and a pinch of salt to a boil in a small saucepan. Add 1/3 cup steel-cut oats, reduce heat to a bare simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 2 to 3 minutes. Add toppings. Makes about 3/4 cup.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Serving Size: 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 54.5g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 18g; fat 11.1g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 0.1IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 32.4mcg; calcium 31.9mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 165.6mg; potassium 451mg; sodium 158.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 fat

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
rlocati1@comcast.net
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2016
This has wonderful flavor and is now a favorite way to fix oatmeal. I used a sweet curry from Penzeys and it gave it just the right amount of spice. The cashews and raisins balanced out more savory and sweet notes. Great. Read More
