Savory Curry Cashew Oatmeal
Pep up your morning routine with this savory oatmeal recipe featuring cashews, curry powder and raisins. If you're short on time in the morning, try our overnight oatmeal version of this satisfying vegan recipe.
Overnight oats variation: Combine 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats with 1/2 cup water and a pinch of salt in a jar or bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, add toppings, as desired. Eat cold or heat up. Makes about 1 cup.
Steel-cut oats variation: Bring 1 cup water and a pinch of salt to a boil in a small saucepan. Add 1/3 cup steel-cut oats, reduce heat to a bare simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 2 to 3 minutes. Add toppings. Makes about 3/4 cup.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
