Curried Onion Dip

Skip the standard onion-soup-mix dip and serve up this healthy caramelized onion and curry dip recipe along with your favorite chips or some crudités.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

total:
35 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to color, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes more. Add water, curry powder, garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring constantly, until the spices are very fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

  • Transfer the onions to a large bowl and let cool for 10 minutes. Whisk in sour cream, cream cheese and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 1.9g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.7g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 9.5mg; vitamin a iu 99.2IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 4.4mcg; calcium 23.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.3mg; potassium 44.1mg; sodium 115.4mg.
1 fat
