Vegetable Juice & Cheese Stick

Vegetable juice and part-skim mozzarella string cheese make an easy, on-the-go healthy snack.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

total:
2 mins
Servings:
1

  • Serve juice with cheese stick.

1/2 cup juice, 1 cheese stick
133 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 11.1g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 7.9g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 7mg; vitamin a iu 3970.4IU; vitamin c 67mg; folate 50.8mcg; calcium 176.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 26.6mg; potassium 467.1mg; sodium 330.4mg.
1 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat
