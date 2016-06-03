Singapore-Style Chicken & Noodle Soup

In this healthy curry laksa, a popular Southeast Asian noodle soup, chicken, coconut milk, tomatoes and tons of warm spices make this a flavorful favorite. While there are a lot of ingredients, the leftover soup is even better the next day for lunch.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

1 hr 15 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put onions, chiles, ginger, garlic, nuts, fish sauce, brown sugar, coriander, cumin, curry powder, turmeric, fennel and pepper in a blender. Puree until the mixture forms a paste.

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Using a spatula, scrape in the paste and cook, stirring, until it starts to color, 3 to 5 minutes. Add broth (or stock) and chicken and bring to a simmer. Simmer, turning the chicken once or twice, for 10 minutes. Stir in coconut milk, lime juice and soy sauce and simmer for 5 minutes more.

  • Remove the chicken and shred into bite-size pieces with two forks. Add tofu, tomatoes and bean sprouts to the soup and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the shredded chicken.

  • Meanwhile, prepare noodles according to package directions.

  • To serve, divide the noodles among 8 soup bowls. Ladle soup over them and top with egg slices, scallions and cilantro. Serve with hot sauce and lime wedges, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Look for bean thread noodles, sometimes labeled vermicelli, mung bean or cellophane noodles, in the Asian section of large supermarkets or at an Asian market. Prepare according to package directions and rinse well to prevent sticking.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate the noodles, soup and toppings in separate containers for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 2/3 cup soup and 3/4 cup noodles
Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 41.8g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 6g; fat 16.8g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 101.3mg; vitamin a iu 499.4IU; vitamin c 13.9mg; folate 55.2mcg; calcium 173mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 57.4mg; potassium 585mg; sodium 714.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1.1g.
Exchanges:

4 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 high-fat protein
