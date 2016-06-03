Linguica, Kale & Red Bean Soup

This vegetable-packed soup recipe is inspired by caldo verde, a Portuguese soup made with kale, potatoes and linguica sausage. We added protein-rich kidney beans, tomatoes and carrots to make it more substantial. If you can't find linguica, andouille sausage or chorizo makes a delicious substitute.

Bruce Aidells
EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add sausage and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a plate. Add onion and carrot to the pot; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add broth (or stock), tomatoes with their juice and marjoram (or thyme). Cover and bring to a boil. Add potatoes, reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in the reserved sausage, kale (or other greens), beans and parsley. Return to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until the potatoes are tender, 4 to 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Serving Size: 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 29.7g; dietary fiber 7.8g; sugars 4.1g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 7280.2IU; vitamin c 73.5mg; folate 78.8mcg; calcium 126.2mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 55.9mg; potassium 929.8mg; sodium 442.2mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat

