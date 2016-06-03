Linguica, Kale & Red Bean Soup

My family is Portuguese and I've made this soup my entire life and mine is soooo much better. Put 5C water in slow cooker or stock pot. Add 1lb Chourico ( NOT chorizo) or linguiça ( or KEILBASA) cut into 1"-2" chunks and 1 lb of stew beef along with a beef shank or neckbones. Boil and then simmer til meat is tender ( abt 2-3 hrs) Add 3 large peeled potatoes cut into chunks and one small green cabbage that's been cored and quartered. Add 1 lg bunch of kale (deveined and chopped). Cover and simmer another hour or so til veggies are tender ( onion and or garlic is optional) . Add 2 cans of kidney beans....DO NOT DRAIN. Add one can with the liquid. Puree the 2nd can in a blender or food processor ( with the liquid) and mix into the pot. Add a couple of bay leaves. Cover and simmer strirring occasionally. The longer this soup cooks the more flavorful it gets. The potato starch and pureed beens thicken it up into a filling, hearty almost stew-like consistency. There is no need for added spices other than salt , pepper and Tabasco to taste. Eat with a nice dense loaf of bread or rolls to sop up the juice. The flavor of this soup is outstanding without a bunch of innecessary added ingredients. This is a soup you really want to slow cook and eat the next day.