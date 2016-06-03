Bavarian Leek Cabbage Soup This was not very good. I guess my Eastern European background came front and center on this recipe. Broth is not a part of making cabbage soup. It's water, tomatoes, sausage /fresh pork, bay, and seasonings. The beer was a great addition, smoked sausage should be added when soup is nearly done. Kapusta is a homey soup without using chicken broth. I used marjoram instead of thyme. I wouldn't make this again. I'll stick to my tried and true. I'm sorry I wasted the chicken broth and sausage on this and my time and ingredients.. I should trust my Eastern European instincts on recipes that are called European on a board that publishes recipes of this type. I would not recommend this recipe.