Bavarian Leek & Cabbage Soup

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This hearty German cabbage soup recipe is made healthy with tons of leeks, cabbage, greens, carrot and celery. If you can't find smoked bratwurst or kielbasa, chicken sausage or ham makes a good substitute.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add leeks, carrot, celery and thyme. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add broth (or stock), lager, cabbage, potatoes and bay leaves; cover and bring to a boil. Uncover, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in greens and sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper. Discard bay leaves. Ladle into bowls and top each with 1 tablespoon sour cream and parsley, if desired.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Clean leeks well to be sure they're grit-free: After slicing, place in a bowl of water and swish around to release any sand or soil trapped between the layers. Scoop the leeks out of the bowl with a slotted spoon, leaving any dirt behind. Drain well. Repeat as needed.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stock: Cut 1 medium carrot, 1 celery stalk and 1 small onion into 1-inch pieces. Combine with 4 pounds skinless chicken leg quarters, 6 sprigs fresh parsley, 2 sprigs fresh thyme, 1 bay leaf, 1 crushed garlic clove and 20 whole peppercorns in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add 9 cups water. Cook on High for 4 hours. Strain and let cool to room temperature before refrigerating airtight for up to 1 week or freezing for up to 3 months.
Makes: about 10 cups.
After straining, this stock has negligible calories, nutrients and sodium.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 24.2g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 5.2g; fat 19.7g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 39mg; vitamin a iu 4056.8IU; vitamin c 45.2mg; folate 79.6mcg; calcium 99.4mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 47.5mg; potassium 849mg; sodium 699.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 2 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 high-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022