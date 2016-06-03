Jason Mraz's Guacamole

In this easy guacamole recipe, musician Mraz prefers California Hass or Reed avocados because they are the creamiest. Adjust the heat, tang or other flavorings to suit your tastes.

Jason Mraz
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash avocados in a medium bowl. Add cilantro, onion, lime (or lemon) juice, oil, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Season with hot sauce, jalapenos, cayenne and/or chipotle, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover tightly to prevent browning and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 6.6g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 0.7g; fat 11g; saturated fat 1.6g; vitamin a iu 145.6IU; vitamin c 8.7mg; folate 56mcg; calcium 10.3mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 20.5mg; potassium 341.1mg; sodium 52mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat
