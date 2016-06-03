Jason Mraz's Guacamole
In this easy guacamole recipe, musician Mraz prefers California Hass or Reed avocados because they are the creamiest. Adjust the heat, tang or other flavorings to suit your tastes.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover tightly to prevent browning and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 6.6g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 0.7g; fat 11g; saturated fat 1.6g; vitamin a iu 145.6IU; vitamin c 8.7mg; folate 56mcg; calcium 10.3mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 20.5mg; potassium 341.1mg; sodium 52mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 fat