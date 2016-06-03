Orange-&-Pistachio Crusted Pork Tenderloin

4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Sweet orange marmalade and salty pistachios make a delicious crust for lean pork tenderloin in this healthy dinner recipe. Easy to make, this pork recipe is also very versatile. Other jams, such as fig, raspberry or apricot, and other nuts, such as almonds, hazelnuts or pecans are great for the crust too.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water, barley, rice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a simmer, and cook until tender but still a little chewy, 35 to 45 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, position oven racks in the center and bottom third of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F.

  • Pulse pistachios and garlic in a mini food processor until finely chopped (or finely chop by hand).

  • Season pork with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large, ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the pork until browned on all sides, 4 to 6 minutes total. Remove from the heat. Brush the top of the pork with orange marmalade then top with the pistachio mixture. Transfer the pan to the center of the oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the pork registers 145 degrees F, 12 to 16 minutes. Remove to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before carefully slicing (slowly to help keep the pistachio crust on each slice).

  • Meanwhile, toss green beans in a large bowl with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Roast on the lower rack until tender-crisp and browned in spots, about 10 minutes. Serve the pork with the wild rice blend and the green beans.

Tips

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. pork, 3/4 cup grain, & 1 cup green beans
Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 61.8g; dietary fiber 11.2g; sugars 16.1g; fat 15.4g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 59.6mg; vitamin a iu 1219.1IU; vitamin c 22.9mg; folate 89.2mcg; calcium 98.9mg; iron 4.3mg; magnesium 123.7mg; potassium 971.3mg; sodium 549.6mg; thiamin 1.1mg; added sugar 8g.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022