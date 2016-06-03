Indian Saag with Chickpeas
Paneer, a fresh cheese that tastes like a cross between mozzarella and feta, is a common ingredient in vegetarian Indian recipes. To make this healthy Indian spinach recipe vegan, substitute tofu for the paneer and use “lite” coconut milk instead of yogurt.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To have the most success cooking whole-grain rice, use a pan with a tight-fitting lid and cook on your coolest (or simmer) burner, making sure the rice is simmering at the lowest bubble. When preparing a recipe that calls for less than 1 cup of dry rice, like this, we found that rice is done quicker than when cooking a larger amount. So, when cooking a small batch of rice, start checking it after 30 minutes to make sure it doesn't burn.
Nutrition Facts
2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 2 high-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat