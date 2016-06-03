Vanilla Creme Anglaise
This light vanilla custard sauce recipe is perfect served on top of bread pudding or in lieu of whipped cream on pie. Jazz it up with your favorite spices, such as cinnamon or nutmeg, or add a touch of your favorite booze, such as bourbon or rum.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Serving Size:generous 1 Tbsp.
34 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 4.3g; sugars 4.2g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 47.1mg; vitamin a iu 101.1IU; folate 7.2mcg; calcium 30.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.5mg; potassium 35.2mg; sodium 11mg; added sugar 3g.
Free food