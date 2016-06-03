Vanilla Creme Anglaise

This light vanilla custard sauce recipe is perfect served on top of bread pudding or in lieu of whipped cream on pie. Jazz it up with your favorite spices, such as cinnamon or nutmeg, or add a touch of your favorite booze, such as bourbon or rum.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014

15 mins
12

  • Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and set it near the stove. Pour milk into a small heavy saucepan. If using vanilla bean, halve lengthwise and, using the tip of a small sharp knife, scrape the seeds from the pod into the saucepan. (Or add vanilla extract.) Whisk until well combined. Heat the milk over medium heat, stirring often, until steaming, but not bubbling.

  • Meanwhile, whisk egg yolks and sugar in a medium bowl.

  • Gradually whisk half the hot milk into the eggs until combined. Slowly whisk the egg-milk mixture into the remaining milk in the pan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon in a figure-eight motion, until the custard thickens enough to coat the back of the spoon, 4 to 6 minutes. The temperature should reach 160 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer--watch carefully to prevent the custard from boiling. Working quickly, strain the custard into the bowl. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

generous 1 Tbsp.
34 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 4.3g; sugars 4.2g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 47.1mg; vitamin a iu 101.1IU; folate 7.2mcg; calcium 30.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.5mg; potassium 35.2mg; sodium 11mg; added sugar 3g.
Free food
