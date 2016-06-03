Bourbon Whipped Cream

This easy vanilla-bourbon homemade whipped cream recipe makes a sophisticated topping for any pie, crisp or crumble, or dollop in after-dinner coffee for an elegant treat.

Mary Cleaver
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Just before serving, beat cream with sugar in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add bourbon and vanilla and continue to beat until stiff peaks form.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; sugars 0.9g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 10.3mg; vitamin a iu 110.3IU; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 4.9mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 5.8mg; sodium 2.9mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022