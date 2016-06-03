Kale, Carrot & Apple Salad

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Emerald-green lacinato kale is the star of this healthy kale salad, tossed with an easy maple, mustard and apple cider vinaigrette and studded with crisp apples. Toss or massage the kale with the dressing about 30 minutes before you're ready to serve. The sturdy kale leaves won't wilt from the dressing and will taste even better after they've been marinated in it.

Mary Cleaver
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cider Vinaigrette
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare vinaigrette: Puree shallot, vinegar, oil, cider, mustard, maple syrup, salt and pepper in a blender or mini food processor until smooth and creamy.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare salad: Toss kale, apples, carrots, radishes and parsley in a large bowl. Drizzle with the dressing; toss to coat.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before tossing with the salad. Dress the salad (Step 2) up to 30 minutes ahead.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5.6g; fat 4g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 4940.7IU; vitamin c 24.9mg; folate 31.8mcg; calcium 37.7mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 13.7mg; potassium 211.9mg; sodium 159.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/01/2022