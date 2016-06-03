Curried Butternut Squash Dip

This healthy squash dip recipe, spiced with curry and made creamy with the addition of coconut milk, is a delicious alternative to hummus. You can also use other types of winter squash, pumpkin or sweet potatoes in place of the butternut squash in this dip. Serve with crisp raw vegetables or toasted pitas for dipping.

Mary Cleaver
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014

total:
4 hrs
Servings:
14

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Cut squash in half and remove seeds. Brush with oil and place cut-side down in a baking pan. Roast until tender, about 45 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then scoop the squash out of the skin.

  • Meanwhile, place curry powder and cumin in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; stir until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes. Add coconut milk and ginger; bring to a boil over high heat. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer and simmer, stirring frequently, until reduced to about 3/4 cup, 13 to 15 minutes.

  • Process pepitas in a food processor until finely ground. Add the squash, the coconut milk mixture, lime zest, lime juice and salt; process, scraping down the sides once or twice, until smooth. Refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours. Serve sprinkled with cilantro and pepitas, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; thin with coconut milk or water as needed.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4-cup
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 7.7g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 0.8g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 4103.7IU; vitamin c 7.5mg; folate 8.1mcg; calcium 20.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 23.6mg; potassium 156.3mg; sodium 257.4mg.
Exchanges:

Free food
