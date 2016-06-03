Pesto Trapanese (Tomato & Almond Pesto)
In a twist on classic pesto, this healthy recipe uses less oil than a traditional basil pesto, includes tomatoes and subs almonds for pine nuts. Try it tossed with whole-wheat pasta or slathered over grilled chicken or fish.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze in an ice cube tray. Transfer frozen cubes to a sealable plastic bag. Defrost as needed.
For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast whole nuts, spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1-Tbsp.
Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.1g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 27.6IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 4.3mcg; calcium 7.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 6.2mg; potassium 42.7mg; sodium 38.9mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 fat