Pesto Trapanese (Tomato & Almond Pesto)

In a twist on classic pesto, this healthy recipe uses less oil than a traditional basil pesto, includes tomatoes and subs almonds for pine nuts. Try it tossed with whole-wheat pasta or slathered over grilled chicken or fish.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place tomatoes, basil, almonds, garlic, chile, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped, scraping down the sides once or twice. With the motor running, add oil and continue to process until well combined, scraping down the sides once or twice.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze in an ice cube tray. Transfer frozen cubes to a sealable plastic bag. Defrost as needed.

For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast whole nuts, spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F, stirring once, until fragrant, 7 to 9 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1-Tbsp.
Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.1g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 27.6IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 4.3mcg; calcium 7.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 6.2mg; potassium 42.7mg; sodium 38.9mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022