Parsley-Caper Pesto
In this dairy-free parsley pesto recipe, lemon juice and zest pack a citrusy punch to brighten any dish. Try it dolloped on grilled fish or stirred into pasta for an instant flavor boost.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze in an ice cube tray. Transfer frozen cubes to a sealable plastic bag. Defrost as needed.
For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast small nuts, chopped nuts and seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
48 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 1.3g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.2g; fat 4.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 632.3IU; vitamin c 11.3mg; folate 13mcg; calcium 17.2mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 10.1mg; potassium 62.3mg; sodium 77mg.
1 fat