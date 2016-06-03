Parsley-Caper Pesto

In this dairy-free parsley pesto recipe, lemon juice and zest pack a citrusy punch to brighten any dish. Try it dolloped on grilled fish or stirred into pasta for an instant flavor boost.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

total:
15 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place parsley, almonds, lemon zest, lemon juice, capers, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until coarsely chopped, scraping down the sides once or twice. With the motor running, add oil and continue to process until well combined, scraping down the sides once or twice.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze in an ice cube tray. Transfer frozen cubes to a sealable plastic bag. Defrost as needed.

For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast small nuts, chopped nuts and seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1-Tbsp.
Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 1.3g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.2g; fat 4.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 632.3IU; vitamin c 11.3mg; folate 13mcg; calcium 17.2mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 10.1mg; potassium 62.3mg; sodium 77mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
