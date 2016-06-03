Classic Basil Pesto

Turn the bounty of summer basil into a delicious sauce with this easy pesto recipe. Try it stirred into a tomato or potato salad, or spread onto a sandwich in place of your favorite condiment.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place basil, cheese, pine nuts, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until coarsely chopped, scraping down the sides once or twice. With the motor running, add oil and continue to process until well combined, scraping down the sides once or twice.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze in an ice cube tray. Transfer frozen cubes to a sealable plastic bag. Defrost as needed.

For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast small nuts, chopped nuts and seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1-Tbsp.
Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.1g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 1.2mg; vitamin a iu 364.6IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 5.6mcg; calcium 33.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 10.5mg; potassium 36mg; sodium 101mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
