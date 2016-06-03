Chicken Kebabs with Thai Chile-Plum Glaze

This Asian-style chicken kebab recipe gets a sweet, caramelized flavor from the Thai chile glaze brushed on the chicken while it's grilling. You'll definitely want to make a double batch of the glaze recipe and set some aside for dipping. It's also delicious made with apricot or blackberry preserves.

David Bonom

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare glaze: Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring often, until starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in preserves and cook until dissolved and hot, about 2 minutes. Add hot sauce and cook 30 seconds more. Remove from heat and stir in fish sauce.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare skewers: Preheat a gas grill to medium or build a fire in a charcoal grill and let it burn down to medium heat (about 400 degrees F).

  • Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces (about 48 pieces). Combine with oil in a medium bowl. Thread onto 8 skewers (about 6 pieces per skewer). Season with salt and pepper.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the chicken, with the lid closed, until lightly browned on the bottom. Brush with 1/4 cup of the glaze and turn over. Close the lid and grill for 4 minutes more. Brush the remaining glaze over the top, close the lid once more and grill until the chicken is cooked through, 2 to 4 more minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate glaze for up to 1 week.

Equipment: Grilling skewers

Once the grill is heated, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the hot rack right before placing the chicken on the grill.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 (3-oz.) skewer
Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 13.9g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 12.3g; fat 11.6g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 104.1mg; vitamin a iu 21.6IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 4mcg; calcium 9.7mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 19.5mg; potassium 219.1mg; sodium 438.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022