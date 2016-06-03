Poached Cod & Green Beans with Pesto

Using just one skillet, this easy fish recipe cooks cod right on top of fresh green beans and uses the same pan to make a flavorful sauce. The result is perfectly flaky fish, tender-crisp vegetables, a savory pan sauce and very little cleanup.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beans and shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallot starts to soften, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Sprinkle both sides of cod with salt and pepper. Spread the beans into a flat layer in the pan and gently place the cod on top. Increase heat to high, add broth, cover and cook until the fish is just cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • With a slotted spoon, transfer the cod and beans to a large serving plate or divide among 4 dinner plates; cover to keep warm. Cook the broth over high heat, uncovered, until reduced to about 1/2 cup, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in pesto. Pour the sauce over the fish and beans and serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Tips

Wild-caught U.S. Pacific cod or Atlantic cod from Iceland and the northeast Arctic are all sustainable choices. Visit seafoodwatch.org for more information.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz. cod, 1 1/4 cups beans & 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 15.1g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 4.8g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 60.8mg; vitamin a iu 1291.9IU; vitamin c 17.4mg; folate 55.5mcg; calcium 177.3mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 67.2mg; potassium 746.9mg; sodium 371.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat
