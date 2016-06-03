Classic Sangria

In this classic red sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity red wine, orange-flavored liqueur and fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine wine, Triple Sec, orange and lemon in a large pitcher. Refrigerate until cold, about 4 hours. Just before serving, stir in seltzer. Serve over ice.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 12 hours. Stir in seltzer just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 14.5g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 52.2IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 9.7mcg; calcium 19.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 18.1mg; potassium 211.6mg; sodium 6.9mg; added sugar 11g.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 2 1/2 fat
