Thai Chile-Plum Glaze

Sriracha and fish sauce give this praiseworthy sauce recipe a spicy, complex flavor. Brush on chicken, pork, fish or shrimp while grilling to create a beautiful glaze or serve on the side as a dip.

David Bonom
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring often, until starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in preserves; cook until dissolved and hot, about 2 minutes. Add sriracha; cook 30 seconds more. Remove from heat; add fish sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 13.9g; sugars 12.3g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 0.1IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 2.2mg; magnesium 0.6mg; potassium 7.6mg; sodium 64.9mg; added sugar 12g.
