Sweet & Spicy BBQ Rub

This all-purpose sweet and spicy barbecue rub recipe has a classic smoky flavor ideal for chicken, pork, steak or tofu. For the best flavor, rub meat (or tofu) at least 10 minutes before and up to 30 minutes before cooking.

David Bonom
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

total:
15 mins
Servings:
40

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chili powder, brown sugar, cumin, salt, paprika, garlic powder, ginger and cayenne in a small bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
About 2 tsp.
Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.8g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2.4g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 732.7IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 14.6mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 51.7mg; sodium 496.2mg; added sugar 2g.
