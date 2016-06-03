Jerk Paste Marinade

This jerk paste recipe gets heat from a Scotch bonnet pepper, sweetness from a little brown sugar, acid from lime juice and cider vinegar and classic jerk flavors from three spices. Perfect for chicken, pork or shrimp, serve with rice or in tacos. For the best flavor, marinate meat (or shrimp) for about 1 hour before cooking.

David Bonom
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

10 mins
16

  • Puree scallion greens, onion, Scotch bonnet (or habanero), garlic, brown sugar, lime juice, vinegar, oil, allspice, thyme, salt, cinnamon and pepper in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition note: Based on Test Kitchen results, 1 Tbsp. of paste is absorbed per serving.

1 Tbsp.
24 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 2.9g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 62.9IU; vitamin c 5.7mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 12mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 2.2mg; potassium 26.2mg; sodium 147.1mg; added sugar 3g.
