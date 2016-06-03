Watercress & Spring Onion Raita

Serve this healthy spring onion and yogurt dip recipe with sliced cucumbers for dipping or as a sauce with lamb, chicken or falafel.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

  • Stir together yogurt, cucumber, watercress, onion (or scallion), 1 tablespoon oil, cumin, coriander and salt in a medium bowl. Serve drizzled with a little more oil, if desired.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 3.4g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0.8mg; vitamin a iu 94.5IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 8.3mcg; calcium 89mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 10.2mg; potassium 134.8mg; sodium 226.9mg.
1/2 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022