Middle Eastern Layered Dip

This healthy dip recipe has a Middle Eastern twist--cucumbers, tomatoes, feta and olives are layered on top of a creamy base of hummus and a touch of tangy yogurt. A sprinkle of ground sumac adds a fruity, sour flavor. Look for this bright red spice (made from the tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush) in Middle Eastern markets, specialty food shops and online at penzeys.com. Serve the dip with pita chips.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

15 mins
16

  • Spread hummus in a shallow 2-quart dish. Layer yogurt, cucumber, tomato, olives and feta on top. Sprinkle with oregano and sumac (if using) just before serving.

Make Ahead Tip: Assemble up to 1 hour ahead.

The tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush add fruity, sour flavor to many regional dishes. Find ground sumac in Middle Eastern markets, specialty food shops and online at penzeys.com.

1/4 cup
49 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 3.4g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 0.9g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 3.5mg; vitamin a iu 91.1IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 16.3mcg; calcium 40.6mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 14.4mg; potassium 85mg; sodium 123.8mg.
1/2 fat
