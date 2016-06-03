Middle Eastern Layered Dip
This healthy dip recipe has a Middle Eastern twist--cucumbers, tomatoes, feta and olives are layered on top of a creamy base of hummus and a touch of tangy yogurt. A sprinkle of ground sumac adds a fruity, sour flavor. Look for this bright red spice (made from the tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush) in Middle Eastern markets, specialty food shops and online at penzeys.com. Serve the dip with pita chips.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014
Make Ahead Tip: Assemble up to 1 hour ahead.
The tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush add fruity, sour flavor to many regional dishes. Find ground sumac in Middle Eastern markets, specialty food shops and online at penzeys.com.
49 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 3.4g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 0.9g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 3.5mg; vitamin a iu 91.1IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 16.3mcg; calcium 40.6mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 14.4mg; potassium 85mg; sodium 123.8mg.
1/2 fat