Summer Peach Salsa

Serve this sweet-and-tangy peach and basil salsa recipe as a dip with crunchy tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos, tostadas or even grilled meats and fish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

total:
15 mins
Servings:
10

  • Combine peaches, tomatoes, jalapeno, basil, onion, lime juice, brown sugar and salt in a medium bowl.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare up to 2 hours ahead.

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
18 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 3.5g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 261.6IU; vitamin c 6.2mg; folate 4.4mcg; calcium 5.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 5.4mg; potassium 103.4mg; sodium 58.9mg.
0
