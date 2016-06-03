Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

In this healthy fried rice recipe, zucchini, carrots and kimchi are tossed with Korean gochujang for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

Servings: 4
4

Directions

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok or large, heavy skillet over high heat. Add eggs and cook, without stirring, until fully cooked on one side, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook until just cooked through, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil to the wok along with scallions, ginger and garlic; cook, stirring, until scallions have softened, about 30 seconds. Add pork and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add zucchini and carrots; cook, stirring, until just tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer the contents of the wok to a large plate.

  • Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the wok; add rice and stir until hot, 1 to 2 minutes. As you stir, pull the rice from the bottom to the top so it all gets coated with oil and evenly cooked.

  • Return the pork, vegetables and eggs to the wok; add kimchi and gochujang sauce and stir until well combined.

Tips

Look for jars of kimchi near other refrigerated Asian ingredients or near sauerkraut or refrigerated pickles in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.

Gochujang (Korean chile paste) is a fermented spicy condiment made from red chiles, soybeans and salt. Find it in Korean or Asian markets and some well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores. To make a substitute, combine 2 tablespoons each white miso and Asian-style chile sauce, such as sriracha, and 2 teaspoons molasses.

Give grains a cooldown: To cool grains down quickly, spread them out on a foil-lined baking sheet. The surface area helps speed cooling, while the foil prevents any residual flavors on the pan from seeping in.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 37.6g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 6.7g; fat 14.5g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 152.6mg; vitamin a iu 5655.2IU; vitamin c 10mg; folate 36.5mcg; calcium 55mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 82mg; potassium 679.5mg; sodium 554.4mg; thiamin 0.9mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
