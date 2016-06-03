Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

OMG!!! This was freaking amazing! The perfect meal. I have a Korean friend at work, and since I purchased a good jar of kimchi, was trying to find a suitable recipe. Not a lot out there for pork, veggies, brown rice, kimchi, etc. So he concurred with this recipe but suggested sesame oil as the kimchi liquid would sufficiently spice it up. Still, after it was all wok'd up, I drizzled just a little on top. AMAZING recipe and thank you!!!