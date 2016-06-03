Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice
In this healthy fried rice recipe, zucchini, carrots and kimchi are tossed with Korean gochujang for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Look for jars of kimchi near other refrigerated Asian ingredients or near sauerkraut or refrigerated pickles in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
Gochujang (Korean chile paste) is a fermented spicy condiment made from red chiles, soybeans and salt. Find it in Korean or Asian markets and some well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores. To make a substitute, combine 2 tablespoons each white miso and Asian-style chile sauce, such as sriracha, and 2 teaspoons molasses.
Give grains a cooldown: To cool grains down quickly, spread them out on a foil-lined baking sheet. The surface area helps speed cooling, while the foil prevents any residual flavors on the pan from seeping in.
