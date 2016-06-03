Cantonese Chicken & Bok Choy Fried Rice

In this healthy fried rice recipe, chicken, bok choy and carrots are tossed with Cantonese oyster sauce for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

Credit: Erica Michelsen Allen

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok or large, heavy skillet over high heat. Add eggs and cook, without stirring, until fully cooked on one side, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook until just cooked through, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil to the wok along with scallions, ginger and garlic; cook, stirring, until scallions have softened, about 30 seconds. Add chicken and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add bok choy and carrots; cook, stirring, until just tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer the contents of the wok to a large plate.

  • Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the wok; add rice and stir until hot, 1 to 2 minutes. As you stir, pull the rice from the bottom to the top so it all gets coated with oil and evenly cooked.

  • Return the chicken, vegetables and eggs to the wok; add oyster sauce and stir until well combined.

Oyster sauce is a richly flavored Chinese condiment made from oysters and brine. Look for in large supermarkets near other Asian ingredients or at Asian specialty markets.

Give grains a cooldown: To cool grains down quickly, spread them out on a foil-lined baking sheet. The surface area helps speed cooling, while the foil prevents any residual flavors on the pan from seeping in.

Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 28.4g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 1.2g; fat 17.6g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 197.1mg; vitamin a iu 4233.1IU; vitamin c 12.1mg; folate 45.7mcg; calcium 83.7mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 73.7mg; potassium 534.5mg; sodium 633.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat

