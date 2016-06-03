Frisee Salad with Cherries & Blue Cheese

Sweet cherries, earthy blue cheese and salty prosciutto balance each bite in this healthy side salad recipe. If you can't find frisée, curly endive is a good alternative.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

35 mins
6

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add prosciutto and cook, turning once or twice, until crispy, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Break each slice into 3 "crisps."

  • Place the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 cup cherries, vinegar, shallot, tarragon, sugar and salt in a blender; puree until smooth.

  • Toss frisee (or endive) in a large bowl with the remaining cherries and the dressing. Divide the salad among 6 plates. Top each salad with a scant 1 tablespoon blue cheese and 2 prosciutto crisps.

1 1/3 cups
144 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 11.7g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 7.2g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 13.1mg; vitamin a iu 1557.7IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 100mcg; calcium 83.3mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 18.2mg; potassium 352.6mg; sodium 404.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
