Slow-Cooker Quinoa-Summer Squash Casserole
As this layered slow-cooker squash casserole recipe cooks, the liquid from the tangy tomatillo salsa and summer squash is absorbed by the quinoa, adding tons of flavor to the final dish.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker
For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable