Slow-Cooker Quinoa-Summer Squash Casserole

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

As this layered slow-cooker squash casserole recipe cooks, the liquid from the tangy tomatillo salsa and summer squash is absorbed by the quinoa, adding tons of flavor to the final dish.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
4 hrs
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatillos, tomatoes, pepper, onion, lime juice and salt in a medium bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Coat a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Layer quinoa, 1/3 cup cheese and all of the squash in the slow cooker. Top with another 1/3 cup cheese. Spread the tomatillo mixture on top, but don't stir the ingredients together. (Refrigerate the remaining cheese to use for the topping.)

  • Cover and cook on Low for 4 hours. Serve sprinkled with oregano and the remaining 1/3 cup cheese.

Tips

Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
About 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 18.4g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 5.5g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 3mg; vitamin a iu 515.3IU; vitamin c 31mg; folate 66.8mcg; calcium 33.6mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 61.3mg; potassium 525.6mg; sodium 285.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2022