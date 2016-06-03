Intense Strawberry Preserves
This strawberry preserve recipe is made in small batches, to reduce the amount of time the fruit is heated so it retains more of its intense fresh flavor. If you use about 25 percent underripe berries in the mix of berries (they're higher in natural pectin), you don't have to add any store-bought pectin.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store at room temperature for up to 1 year if processed in a water bath.
Equipment: 5 half-pint (1-cup) canning jars, canning equipment
For this recipe, you will need the following canning equipment: 5 half-pint (1-cup) canning jars with rings and new lids; a canning pot with a rack or a large pot plus a heatproof rack that fits into the bottom of the pot; a chopstick; canning funnel; jar lifter; lid wand or tongs to help remove lids from hot water; and a clean cloth to wipe the jar rims. Canning equipment is available in hardware stores and at canning pantry.com (complete kits $43-$75).
Be sure to use a nonreactive pan, baking dish or bowl--stainless-steel, enamel-coated or glass--when cooking with acidic food (citrus, cranberries, tomatoes) to prevent the food from reacting with the pan. Reactive pans, such as aluminum and cast-iron, can impart off colors and/or flavors.
Nutrition Facts
1/2 other carbohydrate