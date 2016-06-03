Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy for Two

In this healthy Chinese tofu stir-fry recipe, the bok choy is cooked first, then removed from the pan so its juices don't dilute the sauce. Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up with a bit of a bite. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

35 mins
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fold a clean kitchen towel in half and place it on a cutting board. Set the tofu on the towel. Put another folded towel and a weight (such as a heavy skillet) on the tofu; let drain for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk plum sauce, ketchup, soy sauce and rice wine in a small bowl and place near the stove.

  • Cut the pressed tofu into 3/4-inch cubes and place near the stove.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a medium cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallion, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add bok choy and cook, turning, until bright green, 1 to 2 minutes. Add water, cover and steam until tender, about 2 minutes. Transfer everything to a plate. Wipe the pan dry.

  • Return the pan to medium-high heat, add the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and heat until shimmering. Add the tofu in a single layer. Cook, without stirring, until starting to brown on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until brown on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes more. Add the reserved sauce and cook, stirring gently, until the tofu is well coated, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve with the bok choy, sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine available in most Asian specialty markets and the Asian sections of some larger supermarkets

For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast small nuts, chopped nuts & seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1/2 cup tofu & 1 1/4 cups bok choy
207 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 18.2g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 4.9g; fat 10.9g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 7377.7IU; vitamin c 46.7mg; folate 96.5mcg; calcium 377.9mg; iron 4.1mg; magnesium 67mg; potassium 907.5mg; sodium 556.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 9g.
1 other carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
