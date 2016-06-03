Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine strawberries and sugar in a small bowl and let stand until the berries start to release juice, about 5 minutes.

  • To assemble parfait, layer yogurt and the strawberries with their juice in a 2-cup container. Top with granola.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Assemble the parfait up to 2 hours ahead.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 37.2g; dietary fiber 6.1g; sugars 22g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 5.6mg; vitamin a iu 30.2IU; vitamin c 98mg; folate 72.7mcg; calcium 174.1mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 87.3mg; potassium 577.4mg; sodium 49.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 7g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 fruit, 1 nonfat milk, 1 fat

Reviews (2)

Reviews:
kloppery@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2018
It confuses me why diabetic recipes have sugar in it.?? Read More
Paula
Rating: 4 stars
02/14/2016
Easy and Tasty This breakfast is easy to prepare the night before and put together in the morning. If you do night before add granola before eating. Keeps it crunchy. Pros: Simple Read More
