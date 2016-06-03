Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait
This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014
Make Ahead Tip: Assemble the parfait up to 2 hours ahead.
Serving Size: about 1 1/2 cups
285 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 37.2g; dietary fiber 6.1g; sugars 22g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 5.6mg; vitamin a iu 30.2IU; vitamin c 98mg; folate 72.7mcg; calcium 174.1mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 87.3mg; potassium 577.4mg; sodium 49.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 7g.
1 starch, 1 fruit, 1 nonfat milk, 1 fat