Miso-Marinated Flank Steak

This easy marinated steak recipe uses Japanese miso, which is made from soy, barley and rice, and has a strong, savory umami taste. Miso is best known for its use in miso soup, but miso is amazing in meat marinades like this Asian steak marinade because it produces rich flavors in the meat. Look for sake (Japanese rice wine) where other wines are sold.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sake, mirin, soy sauce, ginger and sugar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and whisk in miso until fully dissolved. Let cool.

    Advertisement

  • Place steak in a gallon-size sealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Turn the bag several times to coat the steak. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 1 day, turning the bag a few times, if possible, to redistribute the marinade.

  • Remove the steak from the marinade (discard marinade) and let it stand on a plate at room temperature for 40 minutes.

  • Position oven rack about 3 inches from the heat source; preheat broiler to high. (Or preheat a grill to medium-high.)

  • Pat the steak dry and brush with oil. Place on a broiler pan (or directly on the grill rack) and cook, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 125 degrees to 130 degrees F for medium-rare, 3 to 6 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Transfer the steak to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. To serve, cut diagonally across the grain into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Marinate the steak in the refrigerator for up to 1 day.

Mirin is a sweet, low-alcohol rice wine essential in Japanese cooking. Look for it in your supermarket with the Asian or gourmet ingredients. It will keep for several months in the refrigerator. An equal portion of sherry or white wine with a pinch of sugar can be used as a substitute.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3 1/2 oz. steak
Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.8g; fat 12.2g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 82.1mg; vitamin a iu 0.9IU; folate 9.3mcg; calcium 19.2mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 23.1mg; potassium 334.3mg; sodium 108.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 lean meat, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022