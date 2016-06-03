Korean-Style Beef & Cabbage Tacos

The whole family loved this We all loved this! Though it took some preparation time to do, it is designed so several steps can be done up to a day in advance. I had problems finding brown basamati rice, and so I used white basamati. I think it would be great with brown rice but think the basamati length and texture is important to final dish. I would use the marinade from the beef in other contexts as well, Pros: seasonal ingredients, family friendly, can do prep ahead Cons: Several steps, takes some time to make