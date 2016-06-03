Chicken & Snap Pea Stir-Fry over Angel Hair Pasta

This chicken stir-fry recipe highlights golden-brown cubes of chicken breast with the sweet flavors of sliced fennel, crispy snap peas and tarragon. Use a cast-iron skillet or carbon-steel wok for stir-frying to guarantee a beautiful sear on the chicken and vegetables. Serve this over whole-grain angel hair pasta for an easy, healthy dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

35 mins
4

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until just tender, about 4 minutes. Reserve 1/4 cup of the pasta water, then drain and keep the pasta warm.

  • Meanwhile, cut chicken into 1-inch cubes and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place flour in a shallow dish. Add chicken and toss to coat.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet or flat-bottom carbon-steel wok over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the chicken and cook, stirring, until browned and just cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, fennel and garlic to the pan; cook, stirring, until the vegetables just start to soften, 1 to 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, snap peas, wine, the reserved pasta water and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Continue to cook, stirring, until the tomatoes start to burst, about 3 minutes.

  • Return the chicken to the pan along with tarragon; cook, stirring, until the liquid is slightly thickened, about 2 minutes more. Serve the chicken and vegetables over the pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups chicken & vegetables, 1 cup pasta
Per Serving:
518 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 61.8g; dietary fiber 10.9g; sugars 8g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 1573.6IU; vitamin c 39mg; folate 99.2mcg; calcium 107.5mg; iron 4.7mg; magnesium 135.8mg; potassium 868.7mg; sodium 534.2mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
