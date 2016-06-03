Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy

I thought this recipe was awesome but I don't think this would be sufficient for 4 people. My hubby has a big appetite and there was barely enough for both of us (maybe if served with rice). I don't often make tofu at home because it is never as good as when I get it out, but the frying beforehand definitely gives it a restaurant quality. I used hoisin sauce because I couldn't find plum sauce anywhere, and I also used rice wine vinegar. I served the tofu over (rather than alongside) the bok choy as it needed the sauce for flavor. Very tasty but next time I will double the recipe!