Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy

Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up perfectly in this healthy Chinese tofu recipe. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

35 mins
35 mins
Servings: 4
4

Directions

  • Fold a kitchen towel in half and place on a cutting board. Cut tofu in half horizontally and set on the towel. Put another folded towel and a weight (such as a heavy skillet) on the tofu; let drain for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk plum sauce, ketchup, soy sauce and rice wine in a small bowl and place near the stove.

  • Cut the pressed tofu into 3/4-inch cubes and place near the stove.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallions, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add bok choy and cook, turning, until bright green, 1 to 2 minutes. Add water, cover and steam until tender, about 2 minutes. Transfer everything to a plate. Wipe the pan dry.

  • Return the pan to medium-high heat, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and heat until shimmering. Add the tofu in a single layer. Cook, without stirring, until starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until brown on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes more. Add the sauce; cook, stirring, until the tofu is well coated, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve with the bok choy, sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Tips

Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking to flavor sauces, marinades and stir-fries. Look for it in Asian specialty markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets. Dry sherry can be used as a substitute.

For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast small nuts, chopped nuts & seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Serving Size:
1/2 cup tofu & 1 1/4 cups bok choy
Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 11.9g; carbohydrates 18.5g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 5g; fat 10.9g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 7415.1IU; vitamin c 47.4mg; folate 98.9mcg; calcium 380.6mg; iron 4.1mg; magnesium 67.7mg; potassium 917.9mg; sodium 556.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 9g.
1 other carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/27/2022