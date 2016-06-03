Simple Sauerkraut
This fermented food delivers a healthy dose of probiotics for gut health. For this easy homemade sauerkraut recipe, choose fresh, firm heads of cabbage and use canning, pickling or kosher salt (not iodized salt).
What Is Sauerkraut?
Sauerkraut is a fermented food made from cabbage through a process called lacto-fermentation. It's packed with probiotics, which is the good bacteria that improves gut health. The good bacteria may improve digestion, boost immunity and help maintain a healthy weight. Sauerkraut is one of our must-eat fermented foods for a healthy gut due to its health benefits.
Use the Right Ratio
To be sure your cabbage-to-salt ratio is right for fermentation, start with as close to 5 pounds of untrimmed cabbage as possible. To ensure success, pack the cabbage mixture into the container as tightly as possible (eliminating any air pockets) and be sure it stays submerged in the brine at all times.
How to Use Sauerkraut
Sauerkraut is delicious on its own, but you can also incorporate it into dishes like sauerkraut and sausage casserole, creamed cabbage and sauerkraut with rye breadcrumbs, chicken sausage with potatoes and sauerkraut, apple-sauerkraut stuffing and pastrami-spiced beef with sauerkraut-broccoli slaw.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
5- to 6-qt. glass, ceramic or stone container or crock with lid, resealable plastic bags.
To make ahead
Refrigerate the fermented sauerkraut for up to 6 months.
