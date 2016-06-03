Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette

In this roasted cabbage recipe, cabbage wedges are roasted at a high temperature, creating an amazing texture and sweet flavor. Serve the roasted cabbage wedges drizzled with the chive-mustard vinaigrette as a side dish for roast poultry, meat or fish, or alone with crusty bread.

Kathy Gunst
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • To prepare cabbage: Cut cabbage half into four wedges and cut out any thick core, leaving the wedges as intact as possible. Drizzle the cut sides with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place the wedges flat-side down on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast the cabbage for 12 minutes. Carefully flip over (it's OK if it falls apart a little) and roast until browned on both sides, about 8 minutes more.

  • To prepare vinaigrette: Combine mustard, vinegar, lemon juice, pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Add chives and oil; stir until well combined.

  • Transfer the cabbage to a serving plate (or plates) and drizzle with the vinaigrette while still hot. Serve hot or room temperature.

Tips

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 wedge
Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 6.9g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 3.7g; fat 10.6g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 210.8IU; vitamin c 43.3mg; folate 51.5mcg; calcium 49mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 15.1mg; potassium 204.8mg; sodium 271.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 2 fat
