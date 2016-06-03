Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette

It is always difficult for me to add cabbage to our daily menu. I know about all the benefits of it for our health. Only used to make cole slaw or oriental, which it's ok, but I found this recipe, I made it and now I love it! While reading the ingredients it sounds like it is a kind of acid, but I was wrong, it has a light tangy/sweet flavor. The cabbage 'melts' in your mouth. I'm making it at least once per week from now on! Perfect For a bbq as well! Thanks for posting this recipe. I cooked it a little longer than recommended, about ten more minutes.