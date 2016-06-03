Creamy Radish Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

In this creamy radish soup recipe, radishes are sautéed and pureed with potato, creating a velvety, healthy soup. Cooking radishes also tones down any bitterness, while leaving plenty of sweet, earthy flavors to enjoy. Using smaller radishes will give the soup a pretty pink hue, like the one pictured here, while larger radishes result in an almost white soup.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add 1 3/4 cups radishes and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are beginning to brown and the radishes are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add potato, milk, salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potato is tender, about 5 minutes more.

  • Working in batches, puree the mixture in a blender (or in the pan with an immersion blender) until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.)

  • Slice the remaining 1/4 cup radishes into matchsticks. Serve each portion of soup topped with 1 tablespoon sour cream, some radish matchsticks and a sprinkling of radish greens (or parsley).

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 scant cup
Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 22.3g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 9g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 11.9mg; vitamin a iu 381.9IU; vitamin c 19.4mg; folate 39mcg; calcium 200.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 36.7mg; potassium 609.9mg; sodium 394.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 low-fat milk, 2 fat

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
janje
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2021
This was easy to make, had a nice delicate flavor and smooth, creamy texture. I followed the recipe as is, except to add a small cucumber, because I had some that needed to be used and I had seen another recipe that called for radishes and cucumbers, so I thought why not! I also spooned some over my helping of macaroni and cheese and it made it even creamier, and I dare say healthier. Makes me think this recipe could be used in place of bechamel as a cream sauce for vegetables like cauliflower or spinach, or even chipped beef or chopped chicken. I was never wild about the taste of radishes, but this changes it into something very palatable. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2015
Incredibly easy soup I pulled a bunch of radish from the garden this afternoon cleaned them up chopped and cooked them with an onion. Added a chopped spud and two cups of milk and cooked until soft and blended. It was that easy. I decorated as described but you could miss out the sour cream if necessary. The matchsticks and chopped greens were all it needed. Lovely delicate flavour and four good sized servings. Pros: few ingredients easy preparation Cons: none Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2015
Good when you have to eat something Mashed! Had my tooth extracted and had to manage with liquid diet which was not really filling and kept me hungry and cranky. This disk tastes yummy and Gives a healthy touch of mashed food (Something other than mashed potatoes-though yummy cant take for longer periods) Had only radish at my house other than onions and potatoes which gave me a healthy food even during my recovery period. Pros: Great Taste Healthy Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2014
Delicious and So Easy This was incredibly easy to throw together and my two little ones super enjoyed it--which is a rare thing with the one! The milk and potato helped create a super creamy soup while the radishes lent a sweet subtle flavor which isn't normal in potato soup. I will definitely be making this again! Pros: Thick creamy and warm. so easy to prepare Read More
