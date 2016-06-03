Creamy Radish Soup

1 of 1

Rating: 5 stars This was easy to make, had a nice delicate flavor and smooth, creamy texture. I followed the recipe as is, except to add a small cucumber, because I had some that needed to be used and I had seen another recipe that called for radishes and cucumbers, so I thought why not! I also spooned some over my helping of macaroni and cheese and it made it even creamier, and I dare say healthier. Makes me think this recipe could be used in place of bechamel as a cream sauce for vegetables like cauliflower or spinach, or even chipped beef or chopped chicken. I was never wild about the taste of radishes, but this changes it into something very palatable.

Rating: 5 stars Incredibly easy soup I pulled a bunch of radish from the garden this afternoon cleaned them up chopped and cooked them with an onion. Added a chopped spud and two cups of milk and cooked until soft and blended. It was that easy. I decorated as described but you could miss out the sour cream if necessary. The matchsticks and chopped greens were all it needed. Lovely delicate flavour and four good sized servings. Pros: few ingredients easy preparation Cons: none

Rating: 4 stars Good when you have to eat something Mashed! Had my tooth extracted and had to manage with liquid diet which was not really filling and kept me hungry and cranky. This disk tastes yummy and Gives a healthy touch of mashed food (Something other than mashed potatoes-though yummy cant take for longer periods) Had only radish at my house other than onions and potatoes which gave me a healthy food even during my recovery period. Pros: Great Taste Healthy