Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Update your guacamole recipe by adding protein-packed yogurt to make a healthy dip recipe. For an extra kick, add minced jalapeño or your favorite hot sauce for some zing! Serve this healthy dip recipe with crunchy vegetables, pita chips or pretzels, or use as a sandwich spread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place avocado, yogurt, cilantro, onion, lime juice, salt and pepper in a food processor. Process until smooth. Season with hot sauce, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 3.8g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 1.5g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 83.7IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; folate 23.3mcg; calcium 35.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 10.9mg; potassium 171.2mg; sodium 86.7mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat

Reviews (3)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2015
Good for You Avocado-Yogurt Dip excellent version of avocado dip that cuts the calories & keep the flavor and texture Pros: easy to fix healthier version of avocado dip hit with everyone Cons: need to restir mixture after storing in frig Read More
Cranky Frankie
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2017
Not a big fan of cilantro/coriander.. I put some mint instead.. try it.. perfect match for me Read More
that one girl
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2017
I halved the amount of onion and added some fresh garlic. Perfection! My kids are ranch dressing junkies and even they loved it! Read More
