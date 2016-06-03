Avocado-Yogurt Dip
Update your guacamole recipe by adding protein-packed yogurt to make a healthy dip recipe. For an extra kick, add minced jalapeño or your favorite hot sauce for some zing! Serve this healthy dip recipe with crunchy vegetables, pita chips or pretzels, or use as a sandwich spread.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 3.8g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 1.5g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 83.7IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; folate 23.3mcg; calcium 35.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 10.9mg; potassium 171.2mg; sodium 86.7mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat