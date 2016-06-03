Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

30 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
55 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oats and milk in a large bowl. Cover and let soak in the refrigerator until much of the liquid is absorbed, at least 8 hours and up to 12 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 12-cup nonstick muffin tin with cooking spray.

  • Stir egg, maple syrup, oil, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder and salt into the soaked oats until well combined. Divide the mixture among the muffin cups (about 1/4 cup each). Top each with 1 tablespoon blueberries.

  • Bake the oatmeal cakes until they spring back when touched, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Loosen and remove with a paring knife. Serve warm.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Wrap airtight and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Equipment: Nonstick muffin tin with 12 (1/2-cup) cups

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 oatmeal cakes
Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 40.8g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 16.6g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 34mg; vitamin a iu 175.8IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 24.4mcg; calcium 149.7mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 103.1mg; potassium 277.3mg; sodium 219.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/10/2022