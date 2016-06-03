Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

What did I do wrong? Okay, I don't know what happened. 1. I followed the general directions. I used applesauce as suggested instead of oil, I did add chopped almonds to give it crunch, otherwise everything else was as directed. 2. After soaking the oatmeal overnight it didn't absorb all the milk, therefore the moisture. Was I suppose to drain off the milk after soaking the oatmeal overnight and before adding all the other ingredients? 3. I had to take them out of the muffin tin after baking them for 30 minutes, as instructed, put them on a cookie sheet, upside down and then back into the oven to cook more, after another 5-10 minutes they were better but still moist. The flavor probably wasn't as strong as it should have been, since I had to drain off the milk and all the spices that were in the milk mixture. It wasn't too sweet which was okay, didn't want a lot of sweetness anyway. I would like to make them again, but it's got to be better next time. I like the recipe was easy to put together just to mushy for my taste. Can someone help me? Pros: Good Flavor Cons: Bottom of cake/muffin to mushy