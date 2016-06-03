Kale Salad with Bacon-Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Hot roasted potatoes in this healthy kale salad recipe wilt the kale just enough to make it tender. Bacon and blue cheese layer on smoky, salty flavors to stand up to the flavor of the kale. Go for a strong blue cheese--we enjoy the tanginess of Maytag. Serve this salad with steak or chicken.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014

30 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Toss potatoes, 1 tablespoon oil, thyme and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread out on a large baking sheet (reserve the bowl). Roast the potatoes, stirring once or twice, until tender and browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Place kale in the large bowl, add the hot potatoes and let stand for several minutes, tossing occasionally, until the potatoes are warm but not hot.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, blue cheese, shallot, mustard, parsley and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle the dressing over the warm salad. Add bacon, endive and currants (or cranberries); toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

about 1 1/3 cups
189 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 21.1g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 6.5g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 6.7mg; vitamin a iu 2414.9IU; vitamin c 29.2mg; folate 85.1mcg; calcium 82.1mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 35.2mg; potassium 630.4mg; sodium 346mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
1 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
