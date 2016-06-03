Kale Salad with Bacon-Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

This was fantastic. I cut the recipe in half for two, Because that is what I had left, I used 4 C of kale for the two of us and only one piece of bacon. I skipped the endive at the end and can't say I missed it. I used the cranberries and a good flavorful gorgonzola. I served it with a piece potato crusted cod - it made a complete meal and we ate it all. I followed the directions, but I did mix in the dressing about 5 minutes before serving to help soften the kale. I used red Russian kale from my farm box.