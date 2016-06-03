Orange & Black Pepper Shrimp Salad

A blend of bitter Treviso (a long, thin type of radicchio), spicy arugula and sweet romaine lettuce forms the base of this healthy main-course shrimp salad recipe. Pairing the mix of greens with savory shrimp, tart oranges and briny capers brings everything into bright and flavorful balance.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014

40 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • With a sharp knife, remove the skin and white pith from oranges. Working over a bowl, cut the segments from their surrounding membranes. Squeeze juice into the bowl before discarding the membranes. Transfer the orange segments to another bowl with a slotted spoon and set aside.

  • Crush peppercorns with a mortar and pestle or place in a small sealable bag and crush with a small heavy skillet, the smooth side of a meat mallet or a rolling pin.

  • Pour 1/4 cup of the orange juice from the bowl into a blender. Add 1/4 teaspoon of the crushed pepper, 1 cup parsley, 3 tablespoons walnuts, 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, 2 teaspoons capers, mustard, honey, garlic and salt; puree until smooth.

  • Combine Treviso (or radicchio), romaine, arugula and the remaining 1 cup parsley in a large bowl. Toss with 1/2 cup of the dressing.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle shrimp with the remaining crushed pepper. Add the shrimp to the hot skillet and cook until bright pink and browned, 1 to 3 minutes per side.

  • Transfer the salad to a platter or 4 dinner plates. Top with the reserved orange segments, the shrimp and the remaining 4 teaspoons capers and 1 tablespoon walnuts. Serve drizzled with the remaining dressing.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 3) for up to 1 day.

Tips:
For the best flavor, toast chopped nuts or seeds. Heat a dry skillet over medium-low heat. Add nuts or seeds and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes.

Shrimp is usually sold by the number needed to make one pound. For example, “21-25 count” means there will be 21 to 25 shrimp in a pound. Size names, such as “large” or “extra large,” are not standardized, so to get the size you want, order by the count per pound. Both wild-caught and farm-raised shrimp can damage the surrounding ecosystems when not managed properly. Fortunately, it is possible to buy shrimp that have been raised or caught with sound environmental practices. Look for fresh or frozen shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America--it's more likely to be sustainably caught.

To peel and devein: To peel, grasp the legs and hold onto the tail while you twist off the shell. To devein, use a paring knife to make a slit along the length of the shrimp. Remove the dark digestive tract (or “vein”) with the knife tip.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 6.3g; sugars 13.8g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 182.6mg; vitamin a iu 10139.8IU; vitamin c 98.3mg; folate 205.7mcg; calcium 220.9mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 98.8mg; potassium 959.1mg; sodium 386.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 3 fat
