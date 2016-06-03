Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

Very good polenta-like crust This was good but my crust took a lot longer to cook than the recipe stated, maybe my head of cauliflower was too big? I subbed artichoke hearts for olives and added goat cheese. Like I said, very good. The crust reminded me of polenta, similar in texture but with a nice roasted cauliflower flavor. I dipped some in marinara sauce and that was even better. Best part was using organic goat cheese made within walking distance if my house! The goat cheese really added a nice touch, but feta would likely be just as good (especially if using olives, unfortunately I don't care for them). Pros: Very low cal, easy to alter Cons: Crust took longer to cook, didn't quite crisp up