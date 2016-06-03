Winter Vegetable Dal

This southern-Indian-inspired vegetable dal recipe is rich and creamy thanks to light coconut milk and gets exotic flavor from spice-infused coconut oil. Serve with flatbread or naan.

Ivy Manning
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

1 hr
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large pot. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves (if using) and cook until the seeds begin to pop, about 20 seconds. Add onion, chile, ginger and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is starting to brown, about 5 minutes.

  • Add bay leaf (if using), water, lentils, coconut milk, salt and turmeric to the pot. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently to make sure the lentils don't stick to the bottom. Add squash, cauliflower and potato; return to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are just tender when pierced with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Remove from heat; stir in garam masala and lime juice.

Find fresh curry leaves in the produce section (and sometimes in the freezer) at Asian markets. Any unused leaves can be frozen, airtight, for up to 2 months.

Red lentils are excellent in soups, salads and vegetarian stews. You can find them in the natural-foods section of your supermarket or in natural-foods stores.

342 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 49.9g; dietary fiber 8.7g; sugars 2.9g; fat 10.5g; saturated fat 7.3g; vitamin a iu 5580.2IU; vitamin c 28.9mg; folate 131.6mcg; calcium 75.5mg; iron 4.9mg; magnesium 62.4mg; potassium 737mg; sodium 617.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
2 fat, 2 starch, 1 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 vegetable

