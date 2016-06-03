Honey-Yogurt Pancake Sauce

Instead of topping pancakes with maple syrup, try this healthy, easy pancake sauce recipe to top your pancakes with naturally sweetened, protein-packed Greek yogurt.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014

5 mins
5 mins
10
10








  • Whisk yogurt and honey in a medium bowl until well combined.



Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.



1/4 cup
1/4 cup

86 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 15.7g; sugars 15.7g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 2.7mg; vitamin a iu 26.7IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 54.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.3mg; potassium 75.4mg; sodium 19.4mg; added sugar 14g.


1/2 low-fat milk, 1 other carbohydrate
