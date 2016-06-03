Kale Salad with Preserved Lemon & Walnuts

Good, quick lunch/side dish This salad was delicious. I omitted the olives and preserved lemons as I did not have either of these ingredients on hand. It was still good. I loved the mix of garlic and oil. I let the salad sit out for about an hour to soak up flavor. It kept well in the fridge. It reminded me of the olive oil and vinegar salads my grandmother used to make! It is a perfect salad for a light lunch with some yogurt or fruit on the side. If you like garlic and kale give this one a try. Pros: Quick, healthy