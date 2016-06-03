Kale Salad with Preserved Lemon & Walnuts

In this kale salad recipe, we massage dressing into the kale leaves until they're tender and coated with flavor. Topped with bold Mediterranean flavors--olives, walnuts and preserved lemons--this healthy salad is as delicious as it is nutritious. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods shops or online at surlatable.com. Or, to make your own, see the recipe on eatingwell.com.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

20 mins
8

  • Mash garlic and salt together on a cutting board with the side of a chef's knife (or in a bowl with a spoon) to form a paste. Transfer to a large bowl. Whisk in oil, lemon juice, oregano and pepper to combine. Add kale to the bowl. With clean hands, massage the kale until it's well coated with the dressing and reduced in volume, about 1 minute. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with walnuts, olives and preserved lemon (or capers).

Make Ahead Tip: Hold at room temperature for up to 2 hours.

To toast chopped nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Preserved lemons are lemons that have been soaked in a salt-lemon mixture for at least 30 days. Their salty sourness is a signature flavor in Moroccan dishes. Find them at specialty-food stores or online at mustaphas.com. To make your own: https://www.eatingwell.com/recipes/preserved_lemons.html

about 1 cup
133 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 3.9g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 0.8g; fat 12.9g; saturated fat 1.6g; vitamin a iu 2007.2IU; vitamin c 27.5mg; folate 36.9mcg; calcium 44.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 22.3mg; potassium 142.8mg; sodium 224.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 2 1/2 fat
