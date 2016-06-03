Natural Decorating Sugar

This natural decorating sugar recipe replaces artificial food coloring with fruit juice or natural dyes to produce colorful sanding sugar perfect for creating beautiful cookies.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

1 hr 35 mins
63

Directions

  • Place sugar in a small bowl. Stir in juice concentrate (or dye) until evenly blended. Adjust color with more additions as desired.

  • Spread the colored sugar in a thin layer on a small parchment-lined baking sheet. Turn on the oven to 350 degrees F for 2 minutes, then immediately turn it off. (The warm oven dries the sugar, but too much heat will burn it.) Let the sugar stand in the oven for 1 1/2 hours.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate colored sugar airtight for up to 1 year.

Find clear (or white) sanding sugar (aka sparkling or coarse sugar) in well-stocked baking stores, gourmet food shops or online at kingarthurflour.com.

Find a rainbow of natural liquid dyes plus a rainbow of already-dyed decorating sugars at chocolatecraftkits.com.

1 teaspoon
7 calories; carbohydrates 1.6g; sugars 1.6g; vitamin a iu 0.2IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; calcium 0.2mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 0.7mg; sodium 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
