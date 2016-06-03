Chocolate Cookie Icing
This easy chocolate cookie icing recipe is healthier than traditional chocolate icing recipes as it has substantially less sugar. Unlike chocolate icing used for decorating cakes, this thinner icing is perfect for drizzling on cookies or to fill thumbprints.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days; use cold or let stand at room temperature until warm enough to spread.
Decorate on parchment: When adding finishing touches to your cookies or cakes, place them on a large sheet of parchment paper before you decorate. The paper catches the excess, making cleanup a breeze.
Serving Size:1 teaspoon
25 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 3.3g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 4.1IU; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 4.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5mg; potassium 18.5mg; sodium 1.6mg; added sugar 3g.