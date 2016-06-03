Chocolate Cookie Icing

This easy chocolate cookie icing recipe is healthier than traditional chocolate icing recipes as it has substantially less sugar. Unlike chocolate icing used for decorating cakes, this thinner icing is perfect for drizzling on cookies or to fill thumbprints.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

15 mins
24

  • Put chocolate in a small, deep heatproof bowl. Set a fine sieve by the bowl. Put milk in a 2-cup microwave-safe glass measuring cup and microwave on High just until it begins to boil and foam up the sides, 40 to 60 seconds. Pour half the hot milk through the sieve onto the chocolate and let stand without stirring for about 2 minutes to soften the chocolate. Stir vigorously until smooth and the chocolate is mostly melted.

  • Pour the remaining milk through the sieve into the bowl. Add vanilla. Stir vigorously until smooth. Sift sugar onto the mixture and stir in thoroughly.

  • Use the icing as is for drizzling or let cool until thick enough to be piped or spread. To use as a filling for thumbprints, refrigerate until very cold and stiff.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days; use cold or let stand at room temperature until warm enough to spread.

Decorate on parchment: When adding finishing touches to your cookies or cakes, place them on a large sheet of parchment paper before you decorate. The paper catches the excess, making cleanup a breeze.

1 teaspoon
25 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 3.3g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 4.1IU; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 4.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5mg; potassium 18.5mg; sodium 1.6mg; added sugar 3g.
