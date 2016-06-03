Cheddar, Scallion & Bacon Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we use low-fat milk and flavor the mashed potatoes with sharp Cheddar cheese and a little bacon. For a pretty presentation, sprinkle with extra scallions.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel potatoes, if desired, and cut into 2-inch chunks. Place the potatoes and salt in a large heavy saucepan. Add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook until potatoes are very tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain well.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher, an electric hand-held mixer or by working through a ricer.

  • Stir milk, cheese, bacon, scallions and pepper into the potatoes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Transfer to a slow cooker, cover and keep on the “warm” setting for up to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 33.9g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 3g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 8.7mg; vitamin a iu 172.4IU; vitamin c 12.5mg; folate 20.2mcg; calcium 103.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 38.7mg; potassium 587mg; sodium 287.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1/2 high-fat meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022